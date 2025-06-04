Currencies / OCSL
OCSL: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund
13.32 USD 0.08 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OCSL exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.11 and at a high of 13.34.
OCSL exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.11 and at a high of 13.34.
OCSL News
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Blue Owl Technology Finance: New BDC In Town, But I'm Not Buying (NYSE:OTF)
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: 0.95X Coverage Is A Problem (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Options
- Attention High-Yield Investors: More BDC Dividend Cuts Are Likely Coming
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Q3 2025 slides: NAV stabilizes despite declining investment income
- Earnings call transcript: Oaktree Specialty Lending misses Q3 2025 EPS, revenue forecasts
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- BDC Investors: Prepare For An Imminent Market Rotation
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Gladstone Investment: A Higher Risk BDC With Upside (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- 2 Quality Stocks For A Big, Beautiful Income Stream
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- The BDC Promise Vs. My Portfolio: What I Learned The Hard Way
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- BXSL: 10% Yield With Strong Financials
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: More Pain Ahead (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- Double Trouble: 2 BDCs Facing Another Yield Cut, Time To Sell?
- Falling Fast? That's My Buy Signal On These 2 Bargains
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
Daily Range
13.11 13.34
Year Range
12.50 16.67
- Previous Close
- 13.24
- Open
- 13.18
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- Low
- 13.11
- High
- 13.34
- Volume
- 1.875 K
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- -4.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.34%
- Year Change
- -18.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%