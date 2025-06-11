Valute / OCSL
OCSL: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund
13.39 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OCSL ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.38 e ad un massimo di 13.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.38 13.52
Intervallo Annuale
12.50 16.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.42
- Apertura
- 13.46
- Bid
- 13.39
- Ask
- 13.69
- Minimo
- 13.38
- Massimo
- 13.52
- Volume
- 902
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.15%
