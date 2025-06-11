QuotazioniSezioni
OCSL
OCSL: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund

13.39 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OCSL ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.38 e ad un massimo di 13.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.38 13.52
Intervallo Annuale
12.50 16.67
Chiusura Precedente
13.42
Apertura
13.46
Bid
13.39
Ask
13.69
Minimo
13.38
Massimo
13.52
Volume
902
Variazione giornaliera
-0.22%
Variazione Mensile
-3.95%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.88%
Variazione Annuale
-18.15%
20 settembre, sabato