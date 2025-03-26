Moedas / NYXH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NYXH: Nyxoah SA
4.71 USD 0.05 (1.07%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NYXH para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.65 e o mais alto foi 4.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nyxoah SA. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYXH Notícias
- Nyxoah sues Inspire Medical over alleged patent infringement
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Nyxoah at Morgan Stanley Conference: Breaking the AGNS Monopoly
- Nyxoah: The High-Risk High-Reward Medtech To Own (NASDAQ:NYXH)
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Nyxoah stock with $13 target
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah Q2 Revenue Jumps 74 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Nyxoah Q2 2025 sees stock rise post-earnings
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock surges after FDA approves Genio system for sleep apnea
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Privia Health (PRVA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock rises on positive DREAM study data publication
- Nyxoah stock holds Buy rating at Stifel following DREAM publication
- Cantor maintains Nyxoah stock Overweight with $14 target
- Chewy, Bausch Health Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL)
Faixa diária
4.65 4.76
Faixa anual
4.56 11.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.66
- Open
- 4.69
- Bid
- 4.71
- Ask
- 5.01
- Low
- 4.65
- High
- 4.76
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- 1.07%
- Mudança mensal
- -21.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -32.71%
- Mudança anual
- -49.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh