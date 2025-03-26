Devises / NYXH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NYXH: Nyxoah SA
4.94 USD 0.16 (3.35%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NYXH a changé de 3.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.82 et à un maximum de 5.09.
Suivez la dynamique Nyxoah SA. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYXH Nouvelles
- Nyxoah sues Inspire Medical over alleged patent infringement
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Nyxoah à la conférence Morgan Stanley : briser le monopole d’AGNS
- Nyxoah at Morgan Stanley Conference: Breaking the AGNS Monopoly
- Nyxoah: The High-Risk High-Reward Medtech To Own (NASDAQ:NYXH)
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Nyxoah stock with $13 target
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah Q2 Revenue Jumps 74 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Nyxoah Q2 2025 sees stock rise post-earnings
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock surges after FDA approves Genio system for sleep apnea
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Privia Health (PRVA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock rises on positive DREAM study data publication
- Nyxoah stock holds Buy rating at Stifel following DREAM publication
- Cantor maintains Nyxoah stock Overweight with $14 target
- Chewy, Bausch Health Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL)
Range quotidien
4.82 5.09
Range Annuel
4.56 11.87
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.78
- Ouverture
- 4.91
- Bid
- 4.94
- Ask
- 5.24
- Plus Bas
- 4.82
- Plus Haut
- 5.09
- Volume
- 84
- Changement quotidien
- 3.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- -17.67%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -29.43%
- Changement Annuel
- -47.45%
20 septembre, samedi