Valute / NYXH
NYXH: Nyxoah SA
4.94 USD 0.16 (3.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NYXH ha avuto una variazione del 3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.82 e ad un massimo di 5.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Nyxoah SA. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.82 5.09
Intervallo Annuale
4.56 11.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.78
- Apertura
- 4.91
- Bid
- 4.94
- Ask
- 5.24
- Minimo
- 4.82
- Massimo
- 5.09
- Volume
- 84
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.45%
21 settembre, domenica