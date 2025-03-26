Divisas / NYXH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NYXH: Nyxoah SA
4.66 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NYXH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nyxoah SA. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYXH News
- Nyxoah sues Inspire Medical over alleged patent infringement
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Nyxoah en la Conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Rompiendo el monopolio de AGNS
- Nyxoah at Morgan Stanley Conference: Breaking the AGNS Monopoly
- Nyxoah: The High-Risk High-Reward Medtech To Own (NASDAQ:NYXH)
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Nyxoah stock with $13 target
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah (NYXH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nyxoah Q2 Revenue Jumps 74 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: Nyxoah Q2 2025 sees stock rise post-earnings
- Nyxoah Secures FDA Clearance for Genio System to Treat Sleep Apnea
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock surges after FDA approves Genio system for sleep apnea
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Nyxoah stock following FDA approval
- Privia Health (PRVA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nyxoah stock rises on positive DREAM study data publication
- Nyxoah stock holds Buy rating at Stifel following DREAM publication
- Cantor maintains Nyxoah stock Overweight with $14 target
- Chewy, Bausch Health Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
- Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL)
Rango diario
4.60 4.75
Rango anual
4.56 11.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.65
- Open
- 4.62
- Bid
- 4.66
- Ask
- 4.96
- Low
- 4.60
- High
- 4.75
- Volumen
- 88
- Cambio diario
- 0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- -22.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -33.43%
- Cambio anual
- -50.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B