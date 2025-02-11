Moedas / NTB
NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh
45.27 USD 0.43 (0.96%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NTB para hoje mudou para 0.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.81 e o mais alto foi 45.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NTB Notícias
Faixa diária
44.81 45.58
Faixa anual
34.77 46.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.84
- Open
- 44.93
- Bid
- 45.27
- Ask
- 45.57
- Low
- 44.81
- High
- 45.58
- Volume
- 138
- Mudança diária
- 0.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.89%
- Mudança anual
- 23.45%
