NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh
44.84 USD 0.42 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NTB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
44.57 45.55
Rango anual
34.77 46.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 44.42
- Open
- 44.94
- Bid
- 44.84
- Ask
- 45.14
- Low
- 44.57
- High
- 45.55
- Volumen
- 235
- Cambio diario
- 0.95%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.78%
- Cambio anual
- 22.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B