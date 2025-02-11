CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / NTB
NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh

44.84 USD 0.42 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NTB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.55.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
44.57 45.55
Rango anual
34.77 46.89
Cierres anteriores
44.42
Open
44.94
Bid
44.84
Ask
45.14
Low
44.57
High
45.55
Volumen
235
Cambio diario
0.95%
Cambio mensual
3.77%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.78%
Cambio anual
22.28%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B