NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh
44.42 USD 0.75 (1.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTB exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.00 and at a high of 45.01.
Follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTB News
- Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Battles Slow Growth With Greater Buybacks (NYSE:NTB)
- Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bank of N.T. Butterfield Son earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- UBS (UBS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 46.8 USD
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 45.2 USD
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 44.07 USD
- NTB stock hits 52-week high at $43.1 amid robust annual growth
- Moon Capital Management Q1 2025 Client Letter
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
44.00 45.01
Year Range
34.77 46.89
- Previous Close
- 45.17
- Open
- 45.01
- Bid
- 44.42
- Ask
- 44.72
- Low
- 44.00
- High
- 45.01
- Volume
- 366
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.69%
- Year Change
- 21.13%
