NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh
45.67 USD 0.83 (1.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NTBの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.81の安値と45.77の高値で取引されました。
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NTB News
- Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Battles Slow Growth With Greater Buybacks (NYSE:NTB)
- Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bank of N.T. Butterfield Son earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- UBS (UBS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 46.8 USD
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 45.2 USD
- Bank of NT Butterfield stock hits 52-week high at 44.07 USD
- NTB stock hits 52-week high at $43.1 amid robust annual growth
- Moon Capital Management Q1 2025 Client Letter
- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
44.81 45.77
1年のレンジ
34.77 46.89
- 以前の終値
- 44.84
- 始値
- 44.93
- 買値
- 45.67
- 買値
- 45.97
- 安値
- 44.81
- 高値
- 45.77
- 出来高
- 376
- 1日の変化
- 1.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.92%
- 1年の変化
- 24.54%
