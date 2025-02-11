クォートセクション
通貨 / NTB
NTB: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Sh

45.67 USD 0.83 (1.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NTBの今日の為替レートは、1.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.81の安値と45.77の高値で取引されました。

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.81 45.77
1年のレンジ
34.77 46.89
以前の終値
44.84
始値
44.93
買値
45.67
買値
45.97
安値
44.81
高値
45.77
出来高
376
1日の変化
1.85%
1ヶ月の変化
5.69%
6ヶ月の変化
17.92%
1年の変化
24.54%
