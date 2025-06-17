Moedas / NSSC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NSSC: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc
41.30 USD 1.10 (2.59%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NSSC para hoje mudou para -2.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.09 e o mais alto foi 42.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSSC Notícias
- Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Napco Security Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $42.74
- Napco (NSSC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Is ADT (ADT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Napco: RSR Growth Strong, But Valuation Is Starting To Look Pricey (NASDAQ:NSSC)
- NSSC Earnings: Napco Security Technologies Stock Soars on Fiscal Q4 Beats - TipRanks.com
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Napco Reports 10% RSR Jump in Fiscal Q4
- Earnings call transcript: NAPCO Q4 2025 beats estimates, stock rises
- Napco (NSSC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Napco Security Recurring Revenue Surges
- NAPCO earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Heico, Semtech, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Napco Security Technologies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC)
- This Nvidia Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)
- Mizuho initiates Napco Security stock with Outperform rating on StarLink growth
- NAPCO Security FQ4 2024 slides: recurring revenue surges 27%, driving margin expansion
- Notice to Long-term Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf as Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss
- Napco Security price target raised to $33 from $30 at DA Davidson
- Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 24, 2025 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Lawsuit - NSSC
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- NSSC 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Napco (NSSC) Under Scrutiny, Investor Suit and Sales Slump Shake Investor Confidence - Hagens Berman
- Notice to Napco (NSSC) Investors: June 24 Investor Deadline in Napco Securities Class Action- Hagens Berman
Faixa diária
41.09 42.90
Faixa anual
19.01 44.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.40
- Open
- 42.90
- Bid
- 41.30
- Ask
- 41.60
- Low
- 41.09
- High
- 42.90
- Volume
- 415
- Mudança diária
- -2.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.50%
- Mudança anual
- 2.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh