NSSC: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc

42.93 USD 0.73 (1.67%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NSSC exchange rate has changed by -1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.76 and at a high of 44.00.

Follow NAPCO Security Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
42.76 44.00
Year Range
19.01 44.24
Previous Close
43.66
Open
43.77
Bid
42.93
Ask
43.23
Low
42.76
High
44.00
Volume
1.363 K
Daily Change
-1.67%
Month Change
13.45%
6 Months Change
83.46%
Year Change
6.26%
