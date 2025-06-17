Valute / NSSC
NSSC: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc
42.63 USD 0.64 (1.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NSSC ha avuto una variazione del 1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.56 e ad un massimo di 42.67.
Segui le dinamiche di NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.56 42.67
Intervallo Annuale
19.01 44.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.99
- Apertura
- 42.04
- Bid
- 42.63
- Ask
- 42.93
- Minimo
- 41.56
- Massimo
- 42.67
- Volume
- 1.593 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 82.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.52%
20 settembre, sabato