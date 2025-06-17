QuotazioniSezioni
NSSC
NSSC: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc

42.63 USD 0.64 (1.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NSSC ha avuto una variazione del 1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.56 e ad un massimo di 42.67.

Segui le dinamiche di NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.56 42.67
Intervallo Annuale
19.01 44.24
Chiusura Precedente
41.99
Apertura
42.04
Bid
42.63
Ask
42.93
Minimo
41.56
Massimo
42.67
Volume
1.593 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.52%
Variazione Mensile
12.66%
Variazione Semestrale
82.18%
Variazione Annuale
5.52%
