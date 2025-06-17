시세섹션
통화 / NSSC
주식로 돌아가기

NSSC: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc

42.63 USD 0.64 (1.52%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NSSC 환율이 오늘 1.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.56이고 고가는 42.67이었습니다.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NSSC News

일일 변동 비율
41.56 42.67
년간 변동
19.01 44.24
이전 종가
41.99
시가
42.04
Bid
42.63
Ask
42.93
저가
41.56
고가
42.67
볼륨
1.593 K
일일 변동
1.52%
월 변동
12.66%
6개월 변동
82.18%
년간 변동율
5.52%
20 9월, 토요일