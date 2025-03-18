Moedas / NNDM
NNDM: Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares
1.40 USD 0.08 (5.41%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NNDM para hoje mudou para -5.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.37 e o mais alto foi 1.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NNDM Notícias
Faixa diária
1.37 1.47
Faixa anual
1.32 2.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.48
- Open
- 1.43
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 2.521 K
- Mudança diária
- -5.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.39%
- Mudança anual
- -42.86%
