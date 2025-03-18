Divisas / NNDM
NNDM: Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares
1.48 USD 0.01 (0.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NNDM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NNDM News
Rango diario
1.46 1.54
Rango anual
1.32 2.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.47
- Open
- 1.47
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Low
- 1.46
- High
- 1.54
- Volumen
- 2.809 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.82%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.33%
- Cambio anual
- -39.59%
