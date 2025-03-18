Currencies / NNDM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NNDM: Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares
1.47 USD 0.05 (3.52%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NNDM exchange rate has changed by 3.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.41 and at a high of 1.47.
Follow Nano Dimension Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NNDM News
- General Mills, Cracker Barrel, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Nano Dimension: A Timely Strategic Review (NASDAQ:NNDM)
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Why Nano Dimension Stock Triumphed on Thursday
- Earnings call transcript: Nano Dimension Q1 2025 sees revenue growth, stock rises
- Nano Dimension’s Desktop Metal subsidiary files for Chapter 11
- Nano Dimensions: Q1 Earnings Appear To Be A Mixed Bag (NASDAQ:NNDM)
- Nano Dimension Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Adobe, Tesco, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Nano Dimension to Host Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
- Undercovered Dozen: 3D Systems, Seritage, Topicus, Timken +
- Nano Dimension: Watch Out For Acquisitions Integration; Earnings Preview (NASDAQ:NNDM)
- Why Nano Dimension Stock Was Sinking This Week
- After Court Win, Desktop Metal Shareholders Eye Final Payout (NYSE:DM)
- Why Nano Dimension (NNDM) Stock Is Falling - Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
- Why Nano Dimension Stock Crashed on Tuesday
- Nano Dimension Unveils FOX Ultra & PUMA Ultra For High-Speed Electronics Manufacturing - Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Daily Range
1.41 1.47
Year Range
1.32 2.75
- Previous Close
- 1.42
- Open
- 1.43
- Bid
- 1.47
- Ask
- 1.77
- Low
- 1.41
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 1.769 K
- Daily Change
- 3.52%
- Month Change
- 8.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.96%
- Year Change
- -40.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%