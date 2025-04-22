Moedas / NMR
NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.50 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NMR para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.50 e o mais alto foi 7.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMR Notícias
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- BOJ’s Nakagawa says uncertainties remain high over impact of US tariff policy
- Powell’s “Cut May Be Warranted” Sends Markets Soaring, But Monday Brings a Hangover - TipRanks.com
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomura reports 52% rise in Q1 profit on strong trading, investment banking
- Wells Fargo exit ban revives fears about doing business in China
- Factbox-Foreign firms’ executives entangled in Chinese probes
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback of NMR
- UBS Japan appoints former veteran Toriyama as head of global banking
- Factbox-Brokerages expect global growth to slow in late 2025 on tariffs, geopolitical tensions
- Citigroup hires ex-Nomura veteran Kiyota, insider Nagasaka as Japan co-heads for investment banking
- Nomura Holdings completes stabilization period for €700m bond issue
- Japan hits M&A record of $232 billion, driving Asia deals rebound
- Goldman Sachs leveraging revamp to boost Asia investment banking share, says regional top banker
- Nomura: Still Bullish With Latest M&A And New Business Unit (NYSE:NMR)
- XDC Network’s XVC Tech Announces Investment in Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure with Libre
- Investment banks raise China’s GDP forecast after tariff pause
- Nomura Holdings reports 27% rise in Q4 net profit
- Japan’s Nomura books 27% jump in fourth-quarter profit
- Nomura Eyes Global Growth With $1.8 Billion Macquarie Asset Buyout, Targets Growing AUM To $770 Billion - Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Just Bought $180B in Assets--Here's Why It Could Be the Smartest Deal of the Decade
Faixa diária
7.50 7.51
Faixa anual
4.86 7.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.49
- Open
- 7.51
- Bid
- 7.50
- Ask
- 7.80
- Low
- 7.50
- High
- 7.51
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.75%
- Mudança anual
- 41.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh