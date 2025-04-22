クォートセクション
通貨 / NMR
NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares

7.53 USD 0.04 (0.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NMRの今日の為替レートは、0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.50の安値と7.56の高値で取引されました。

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.50 7.56
1年のレンジ
4.86 7.58
以前の終値
7.49
始値
7.51
買値
7.53
買値
7.83
安値
7.50
高値
7.56
出来高
556
1日の変化
0.53%
1ヶ月の変化
6.51%
6ヶ月の変化
23.24%
1年の変化
42.34%
