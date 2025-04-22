通貨 / NMR
NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.53 USD 0.04 (0.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NMRの今日の為替レートは、0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.50の安値と7.56の高値で取引されました。
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
7.50 7.56
1年のレンジ
4.86 7.58
- 以前の終値
- 7.49
- 始値
- 7.51
- 買値
- 7.53
- 買値
- 7.83
- 安値
- 7.50
- 高値
- 7.56
- 出来高
- 556
- 1日の変化
- 0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.24%
- 1年の変化
- 42.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K