NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.46 USD 0.07 (0.93%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NMR 환율이 오늘 -0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.44이고 고가는 7.48이었습니다.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NMR News
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- BOJ’s Nakagawa says uncertainties remain high over impact of US tariff policy
- Powell’s “Cut May Be Warranted” Sends Markets Soaring, But Monday Brings a Hangover - TipRanks.com
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomura reports 52% rise in Q1 profit on strong trading, investment banking
- Wells Fargo exit ban revives fears about doing business in China
- Factbox-Foreign firms’ executives entangled in Chinese probes
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback of NMR
- UBS Japan appoints former veteran Toriyama as head of global banking
- Factbox-Brokerages expect global growth to slow in late 2025 on tariffs, geopolitical tensions
- Citigroup hires ex-Nomura veteran Kiyota, insider Nagasaka as Japan co-heads for investment banking
- Nomura Holdings completes stabilization period for €700m bond issue
- Japan hits M&A record of $232 billion, driving Asia deals rebound
- Goldman Sachs leveraging revamp to boost Asia investment banking share, says regional top banker
- Nomura: Still Bullish With Latest M&A And New Business Unit (NYSE:NMR)
- XDC Network’s XVC Tech Announces Investment in Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure with Libre
- Investment banks raise China’s GDP forecast after tariff pause
- Nomura Holdings reports 27% rise in Q4 net profit
- Japan’s Nomura books 27% jump in fourth-quarter profit
- Nomura Eyes Global Growth With $1.8 Billion Macquarie Asset Buyout, Targets Growing AUM To $770 Billion - Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Just Bought $180B in Assets--Here's Why It Could Be the Smartest Deal of the Decade
일일 변동 비율
7.44 7.48
년간 변동
4.86 7.58
- 이전 종가
- 7.53
- 시가
- 7.45
- Bid
- 7.46
- Ask
- 7.76
- 저가
- 7.44
- 고가
- 7.48
- 볼륨
- 350
- 일일 변동
- -0.93%
- 월 변동
- 5.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.09%
- 년간 변동율
- 41.02%
