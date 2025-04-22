KurseKategorien
Währungen / NMR
Zurück zum Aktien

NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares

7.53 USD 0.04 (0.53%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NMR hat sich für heute um 0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.56 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NMR News

Tagesspanne
7.50 7.56
Jahresspanne
4.86 7.58
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.49
Eröffnung
7.51
Bid
7.53
Ask
7.83
Tief
7.50
Hoch
7.56
Volumen
556
Tagesänderung
0.53%
Monatsänderung
6.51%
6-Monatsänderung
23.24%
Jahresänderung
42.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K