NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.53 USD 0.04 (0.53%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NMR hat sich für heute um 0.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
7.50 7.56
Jahresspanne
4.86 7.58
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.49
- Eröffnung
- 7.51
- Bid
- 7.53
- Ask
- 7.83
- Tief
- 7.50
- Hoch
- 7.56
- Volumen
- 556
- Tagesänderung
- 0.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.51%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 42.34%
