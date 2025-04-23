货币 / NMR
NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.55 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NMR汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点7.54和高点7.55进行交易。
关注Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NMR新闻
- Trump pressure on Fed may steepen US yield curve, fund managers say
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- 令人大跌眼镜！美国国债今年在全球前15大主权债市场中表现最佳？
- BOJ’s Nakagawa says uncertainties remain high over impact of US tariff policy
- Powell’s “Cut May Be Warranted” Sends Markets Soaring, But Monday Brings a Hangover - TipRanks.com
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomura reports 52% rise in Q1 profit on strong trading, investment banking
- Wells Fargo exit ban revives fears about doing business in China
- Factbox-Foreign firms’ executives entangled in Chinese probes
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback of NMR
- UBS Japan appoints former veteran Toriyama as head of global banking
- Factbox-Brokerages expect global growth to slow in late 2025 on tariffs, geopolitical tensions
- Citigroup hires ex-Nomura veteran Kiyota, insider Nagasaka as Japan co-heads for investment banking
- Nomura Holdings completes stabilization period for €700m bond issue
- Japan hits M&A record of $232 billion, driving Asia deals rebound
- Goldman Sachs leveraging revamp to boost Asia investment banking share, says regional top banker
- Nomura: Still Bullish With Latest M&A And New Business Unit (NYSE:NMR)
- XDC Network’s XVC Tech Announces Investment in Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure with Libre
- Investment banks raise China’s GDP forecast after tariff pause
- Nomura Holdings reports 27% rise in Q4 net profit
- Japan’s Nomura books 27% jump in fourth-quarter profit
- Nomura Eyes Global Growth With $1.8 Billion Macquarie Asset Buyout, Targets Growing AUM To $770 Billion - Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)
日范围
7.54 7.55
年范围
4.86 7.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.54
- 开盘价
- 7.54
- 卖价
- 7.55
- 买价
- 7.85
- 最低价
- 7.54
- 最高价
- 7.55
- 交易量
- 51
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 6.79%
- 6个月变化
- 23.57%
- 年变化
- 42.72%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值