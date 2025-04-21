Currencies / NMR
NMR: Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares
7.54 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NMR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.54 and at a high of 7.58.
Follow Nomura Holdings Inc ADR American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NMR News
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley defeat Archegos investors’ insider trading appeals
- BOJ’s Nakagawa says uncertainties remain high over impact of US tariff policy
- Powell’s “Cut May Be Warranted” Sends Markets Soaring, But Monday Brings a Hangover - TipRanks.com
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nomura reports 52% rise in Q1 profit on strong trading, investment banking
- Wells Fargo exit ban revives fears about doing business in China
- Factbox-Foreign firms’ executives entangled in Chinese probes
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback of NMR
- UBS Japan appoints former veteran Toriyama as head of global banking
- Factbox-Brokerages expect global growth to slow in late 2025 on tariffs, geopolitical tensions
- Citigroup hires ex-Nomura veteran Kiyota, insider Nagasaka as Japan co-heads for investment banking
- Nomura Holdings completes stabilization period for €700m bond issue
- Japan hits M&A record of $232 billion, driving Asia deals rebound
- Goldman Sachs leveraging revamp to boost Asia investment banking share, says regional top banker
- Nomura: Still Bullish With Latest M&A And New Business Unit (NYSE:NMR)
- XDC Network’s XVC Tech Announces Investment in Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure with Libre
- Investment banks raise China’s GDP forecast after tariff pause
- Nomura Holdings reports 27% rise in Q4 net profit
- Japan’s Nomura books 27% jump in fourth-quarter profit
- Nomura Eyes Global Growth With $1.8 Billion Macquarie Asset Buyout, Targets Growing AUM To $770 Billion - Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)
- Nomura Just Bought $180B in Assets--Here's Why It Could Be the Smartest Deal of the Decade
- Nomura to acquire Macquarie’s public investments business in North America, Europe
Daily Range
7.54 7.58
Year Range
4.86 7.58
- Previous Close
- 7.54
- Open
- 7.58
- Bid
- 7.54
- Ask
- 7.84
- Low
- 7.54
- High
- 7.58
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 6.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.40%
- Year Change
- 42.53%
