NHI: National Health Investors Inc
78.33 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NHI para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.73 e o mais alto foi 78.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National Health Investors Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
77.73 78.43
Faixa anual
65.13 84.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 78.36
- Open
- 77.73
- Bid
- 78.33
- Ask
- 78.63
- Low
- 77.73
- High
- 78.43
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.57%
- Mudança anual
- -6.34%
