NHI: National Health Investors Inc
77.45 USD 1.49 (1.89%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NHI exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.45 and at a high of 79.20.
Follow National Health Investors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NHI News
- National HealthCare Is Thriving And Will Shrug Off NHI Lease Expiration (NYSE:NHC)
- National Health Investors: 5% Yield And Robust Growth In Plain Sight (NYSE:NHI)
- National Health Investors stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist Securities
- NHI Q2 2025 slides: SHOP NOI surges 29%, company raises full-year guidance
- National Health Investors earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- National Health Investors (NHI) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Service Properties (SVC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- KeyBanc upgrades National Health Investors stock rating to Overweight
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- National Health Investors stock rating upgraded by Truist on growth outlook
- NHI Issues Investor Update
- Land & Buildings Comments on Preliminary Results of National Health Investors Annual Meeting
- NHI stockholders elect four director nominees
- Fitch upgrades CareTrust’s ratings following Care REIT acquisition
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- Tariff Tantrum
- SILA Q4: Consistent Income From Health Care REIT (NYSE:SILA)
- Certainly Uncertain
- REITs Post Solid Q4 Growth as Healthcare Properties Shine
- National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- National Health Investors, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NHI)
- Activist investor Litt launches proxy fight at National Health Investors- WSJ
Daily Range
77.45 79.20
Year Range
65.13 84.02
- Previous Close
- 78.94
- Open
- 78.64
- Bid
- 77.45
- Ask
- 77.75
- Low
- 77.45
- High
- 79.20
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- -1.89%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.37%
- Year Change
- -7.39%
