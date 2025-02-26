Währungen / NHI
NHI: National Health Investors Inc
79.27 USD 0.91 (1.16%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NHI hat sich für heute um 1.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 77.73 bis zu einem Hoch von 79.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die National Health Investors Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
77.73 79.82
Jahresspanne
65.13 84.02
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 78.36
- Eröffnung
- 77.73
- Bid
- 79.27
- Ask
- 79.57
- Tief
- 77.73
- Hoch
- 79.82
- Volumen
- 402
- Tagesänderung
- 1.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.94%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.85%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.21%
