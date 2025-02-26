QuotazioniSezioni
NHI: National Health Investors Inc

78.36 USD 0.91 (1.15%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NHI ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.75 e ad un massimo di 79.67.

Segui le dinamiche di National Health Investors Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.75 79.67
Intervallo Annuale
65.13 84.02
Chiusura Precedente
79.27
Apertura
78.87
Bid
78.36
Ask
78.66
Minimo
77.75
Massimo
79.67
Volume
240
Variazione giornaliera
-1.15%
Variazione Mensile
0.77%
Variazione Semestrale
6.61%
Variazione Annuale
-6.30%
