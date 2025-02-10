Moedas / NGL
NGL: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne
6.91 USD 0.30 (4.54%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NGL para hoje mudou para 4.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.68 e o mais alto foi 7.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NGL Notícias
Faixa diária
6.68 7.14
Faixa anual
2.64 7.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.61
- Open
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.91
- Ask
- 7.21
- Low
- 6.68
- High
- 7.14
- Volume
- 811
- Mudança diária
- 4.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 26.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.87%
- Mudança anual
- 53.56%
