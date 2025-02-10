Divisas / NGL
NGL: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne
6.61 USD 0.12 (1.85%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NGL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NGL News
Rango diario
6.47 6.71
Rango anual
2.64 6.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.49
- Open
- 6.50
- Bid
- 6.61
- Ask
- 6.91
- Low
- 6.47
- High
- 6.71
- Volumen
- 1.054 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.85%
- Cambio mensual
- 21.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.32%
- Cambio anual
- 46.89%
