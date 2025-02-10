QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NGL
Tornare a Azioni

NGL: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne

6.63 USD 0.33 (4.74%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NGL ha avuto una variazione del -4.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.63 e ad un massimo di 7.06.

Segui le dinamiche di NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NGL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.63 7.06
Intervallo Annuale
2.64 7.14
Chiusura Precedente
6.96
Apertura
6.98
Bid
6.63
Ask
6.93
Minimo
6.63
Massimo
7.06
Volume
1.272 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.74%
Variazione Mensile
21.65%
Variazione Semestrale
44.76%
Variazione Annuale
47.33%
20 settembre, sabato