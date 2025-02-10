Valute / NGL
NGL: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne
6.63 USD 0.33 (4.74%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGL ha avuto una variazione del -4.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.63 e ad un massimo di 7.06.
Segui le dinamiche di NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.63 7.06
Intervallo Annuale
2.64 7.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.96
- Apertura
- 6.98
- Bid
- 6.63
- Ask
- 6.93
- Minimo
- 6.63
- Massimo
- 7.06
- Volume
- 1.272 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.33%
20 settembre, sabato