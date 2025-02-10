Currencies / NGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NGL: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne
6.49 USD 0.73 (12.67%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NGL exchange rate has changed by 12.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.82 and at a high of 6.50.
Follow NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Common Units representing Limited Partne dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGL News
- NGL Energy Partners: Debt Reduction A Priority (NYSE:NGL)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Crash In August - NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- NGL Energy Partners Q1 FY2026 slides: Water Solutions growth masks revenue miss
- Aris Water Solutions stock price target lowered to $25 by Texas Capital
- Goldman Sachs Rising Dividend Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:GSRAX)
- NGL Stock: Beneficial 2026 Guidance And Undervalued, But With Low Margin Of Safety (NGL)
- NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for the Class B, Class C, and Class D Preferred Units
- NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NGL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NGL Energy Partners LP reports Q4 2025 earnings miss
- NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results; Guidance for Fiscal 2026
- NGL Energy Q3 2025 slides: Water Solutions drives growth amid strategic transformation
- NGL Energy Partners LP earnings missed by $0.33, revenue fell short of estimates
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- PGIM Jennison Global Equity Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SPQAX)
- Midstream/MLP Q4 Buybacks Add To Robust 2024
- NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NGL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.82 6.50
Year Range
2.64 6.50
- Previous Close
- 5.76
- Open
- 5.82
- Bid
- 6.49
- Ask
- 6.79
- Low
- 5.82
- High
- 6.50
- Volume
- 1.517 K
- Daily Change
- 12.67%
- Month Change
- 19.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.70%
- Year Change
- 44.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%