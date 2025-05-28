Moedas / NE
NE: Noble Corporation plc A
30.38 USD 0.13 (0.43%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NE para hoje mudou para 0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.15 e o mais alto foi 30.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Noble Corporation plc A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NE Notícias
- Noble Corp SVP Denton Blake sells $885k in shares
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Noble Corp announces resignation of chief accounting officer Jennifer Yeung
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th
- Noble Corporation plc (NE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Noble (NE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- Noble Q2 2025 slides reveal declining revenue, revised full-year guidance
- Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Noble earnings missed by $0.38, revenue topped estimates
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Earnings Preview: Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Noble: Growth Opportunities Supported By Financial And Market Positioning (NYSE:NE)
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Noble Corporation stock downgraded by Citi on valuation concerns
- In Shipping, Global Macro Matters More Than Ever - J Mintzmyer
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Noble Corporation Offers Price Appreciation And A 6.8% Dividend Yield. (NYSE:NE)
- First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock: Massive Impairment Charges Not A Cause For Concern - Hold (NYSE:RIG)
- First Eagle U.S. Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Noble stock rating raised to Overweight by JPMorgan
Faixa diária
30.15 30.78
Faixa anual
17.40 37.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.25
- Open
- 30.48
- Bid
- 30.38
- Ask
- 30.68
- Low
- 30.15
- High
- 30.78
- Volume
- 397
- Mudança diária
- 0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.17%
- Mudança anual
- -15.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh