货币 / NE
NE: Noble Corporation plc A
31.62 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NE汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点31.37和高点31.80进行交易。
关注Noble Corporation plc A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NE新闻
- Noble Corp SVP Denton Blake sells $885k in shares
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Noble Corp announces resignation of chief accounting officer Jennifer Yeung
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th
- Noble Corporation plc (NE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Noble (NE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%
- Noble Q2 2025 slides reveal declining revenue, revised full-year guidance
- Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Noble earnings missed by $0.38, revenue topped estimates
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Earnings Preview: Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Noble: Growth Opportunities Supported By Financial And Market Positioning (NYSE:NE)
- Patient Capital Management Q2 2025 Investment Review
- Noble Corporation stock downgraded by Citi on valuation concerns
- In Shipping, Global Macro Matters More Than Ever - J Mintzmyer
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- Noble Corporation Offers Price Appreciation And A 6.8% Dividend Yield. (NYSE:NE)
- First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Transocean Stock: Massive Impairment Charges Not A Cause For Concern - Hold (NYSE:RIG)
- First Eagle U.S. Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Noble stock rating raised to Overweight by JPMorgan
日范围
31.37 31.80
年范围
17.40 37.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.60
- 开盘价
- 31.42
- 卖价
- 31.62
- 买价
- 31.92
- 最低价
- 31.37
- 最高价
- 31.80
- 交易量
- 390
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- 10.75%
- 6个月变化
- 32.36%
- 年变化
- -11.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值