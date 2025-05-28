通貨 / NE
NE: Noble Corporation plc A
29.99 USD 0.26 (0.86%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.88の安値と30.78の高値で取引されました。
Noble Corporation plc Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
29.88 30.78
1年のレンジ
17.40 37.99
- 以前の終値
- 30.25
- 始値
- 30.48
- 買値
- 29.99
- 買値
- 30.29
- 安値
- 29.88
- 高値
- 30.78
- 出来高
- 7.459 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.53%
- 1年の変化
- -16.14%
