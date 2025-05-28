クォートセクション
通貨 / NE
株に戻る

NE: Noble Corporation plc A

29.99 USD 0.26 (0.86%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NEの今日の為替レートは、-0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.88の安値と30.78の高値で取引されました。

Noble Corporation plc Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NE News

1日のレンジ
29.88 30.78
1年のレンジ
17.40 37.99
以前の終値
30.25
始値
30.48
買値
29.99
買値
30.29
安値
29.88
高値
30.78
出来高
7.459 K
1日の変化
-0.86%
1ヶ月の変化
5.04%
6ヶ月の変化
25.53%
1年の変化
-16.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K