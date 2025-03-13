Moedas / NCMI
NCMI: National CineMedia Inc
4.79 USD 0.04 (0.84%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NCMI para hoje mudou para 0.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.75 e o mais alto foi 4.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National CineMedia Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NCMI Notícias
- National CineMedia stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: National CineMedia Q2 2025 sees revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Interpublic Group (IPG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- National CineMedia price target lowered to $7 by Benchmark on ad concerns
- AMC theaters to increase pre-movie commercials - Bloomberg
- AMC, movie theater stocks pop as box office hits Memorial Day record
- B.Riley sets National CineMedia stock at Neutral, $6 price target
- nCino Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
- North American Box Office Revenue Expected to Grow in 2025, Wedbush Upgrades NCMI Stock
- National CineMedia reintroduces dividend, plans to accelerate stock buybacks
Faixa diária
4.75 4.85
Faixa anual
4.14 7.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.75
- Open
- 4.76
- Bid
- 4.79
- Ask
- 5.09
- Low
- 4.75
- High
- 4.85
- Volume
- 362
- Mudança diária
- 0.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.70%
- Mudança anual
- -32.06%
