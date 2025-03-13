Currencies / NCMI
NCMI: National CineMedia Inc
4.89 USD 0.02 (0.41%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NCMI exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.81 and at a high of 4.95.
Follow National CineMedia Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCMI News
- National CineMedia stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: National CineMedia Q2 2025 sees revenue dip
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Interpublic Group (IPG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Omnicom (OMC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- National CineMedia price target lowered to $7 by Benchmark on ad concerns
- AMC theaters to increase pre-movie commercials - Bloomberg
- AMC, movie theater stocks pop as box office hits Memorial Day record
- B.Riley sets National CineMedia stock at Neutral, $6 price target
- nCino Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
- North American Box Office Revenue Expected to Grow in 2025, Wedbush Upgrades NCMI Stock
- National CineMedia reintroduces dividend, plans to accelerate stock buybacks
Daily Range
4.81 4.95
Year Range
4.14 7.60
- Previous Close
- 4.87
- Open
- 4.84
- Bid
- 4.89
- Ask
- 5.19
- Low
- 4.81
- High
- 4.95
- Volume
- 675
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 12.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.98%
- Year Change
- -30.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%