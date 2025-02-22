Moedas / NBTB
NBTB: NBT Bancorp Inc
43.19 USD 0.42 (0.98%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NBTB para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.76 e o mais alto foi 43.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NBT Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NBTB Notícias
Faixa diária
42.76 43.89
Faixa anual
37.31 52.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.77
- Open
- 42.95
- Bid
- 43.19
- Ask
- 43.49
- Low
- 42.76
- High
- 43.89
- Volume
- 136
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.87%
- Mudança anual
- -2.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh