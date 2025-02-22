Divisas / NBTB
NBTB: NBT Bancorp Inc
42.77 USD 0.50 (1.18%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NBTB de hoy ha cambiado un 1.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 42.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NBT Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
42.32 43.82
Rango anual
37.31 52.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 42.27
- Open
- 42.32
- Bid
- 42.77
- Ask
- 43.07
- Low
- 42.32
- High
- 43.82
- Volumen
- 352
- Cambio diario
- 1.18%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.46%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.84%
- Cambio anual
- -3.30%
