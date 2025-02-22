Currencies / NBTB
NBTB: NBT Bancorp Inc
42.39 USD 0.41 (0.96%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBTB exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.15 and at a high of 42.45.
Follow NBT Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NBTB News
Daily Range
42.15 42.45
Year Range
37.31 52.44
- Previous Close
- 42.80
- Open
- 42.15
- Bid
- 42.39
- Ask
- 42.69
- Low
- 42.15
- High
- 42.45
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- -3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.71%
- Year Change
- -4.16%
