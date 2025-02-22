Valute / NBTB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NBTB: NBT Bancorp Inc
43.28 USD 0.91 (2.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NBTB ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.08 e ad un massimo di 44.09.
Segui le dinamiche di NBT Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBTB News
- NBT Bancorp Stock: Recent Acquisition Is The Biggest Earnings Catalyst; Buy (NASDAQ:NBTB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 5 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A New Dividend King
- NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- NBT Bancorp Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NBTB)
- NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NBT Bancorp Q2 2025 slides reveal strong growth following Evans acquisition
- Compared to Estimates, NBT (NBTB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NBT Bancorp earnings missed by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- LCNB (LCNB) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Do Options Traders Know Something About NBT Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Piper Sandler assumes coverage on NBT Bancorp stock with Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- NBT Bancorp announces $0.34 per share dividend
- NBT Bancorp: Fairly Valued With Limited Growth Prospects (NASDAQ:NBTB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.08 44.09
Intervallo Annuale
37.31 52.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.19
- Apertura
- 44.09
- Bid
- 43.28
- Ask
- 43.58
- Minimo
- 43.08
- Massimo
- 44.09
- Volume
- 778
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.15%
20 settembre, sabato