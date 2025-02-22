QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NBTB
Tornare a Azioni

NBTB: NBT Bancorp Inc

43.28 USD 0.91 (2.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NBTB ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.08 e ad un massimo di 44.09.

Segui le dinamiche di NBT Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NBTB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.08 44.09
Intervallo Annuale
37.31 52.44
Chiusura Precedente
44.19
Apertura
44.09
Bid
43.28
Ask
43.58
Minimo
43.08
Massimo
44.09
Volume
778
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
-1.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.67%
Variazione Annuale
-2.15%
20 settembre, sabato