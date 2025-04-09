Moedas / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.56 USD 0.10 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MUB para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 106.41 e o mais alto foi 106.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares National Muni Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MUB Notícias
Faixa diária
106.41 106.67
Faixa anual
100.30 108.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 106.66
- Open
- 106.67
- Bid
- 106.56
- Ask
- 106.86
- Low
- 106.41
- High
- 106.67
- Volume
- 5.781 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.12%
- Mudança anual
- -1.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh