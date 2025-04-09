Währungen / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.46 USD 0.10 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MUB hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 106.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 106.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares National Muni Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
106.38 106.57
Jahresspanne
100.30 108.75
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 106.56
- Eröffnung
- 106.53
- Bid
- 106.46
- Ask
- 106.76
- Tief
- 106.38
- Hoch
- 106.57
- Volumen
- 2.720 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K