통화 / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.47 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MUB 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 106.38이고 고가는 106.57이었습니다.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUB News
일일 변동 비율
106.38 106.57
년간 변동
100.30 108.75
- 이전 종가
- 106.56
- 시가
- 106.53
- Bid
- 106.47
- Ask
- 106.77
- 저가
- 106.38
- 고가
- 106.57
- 볼륨
- 3.238 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 2.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.03%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.96%
20 9월, 토요일