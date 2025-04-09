시세섹션
통화 / MUB
주식로 돌아가기

MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF

106.47 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MUB 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 106.38이고 고가는 106.57이었습니다.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUB News

일일 변동 비율
106.38 106.57
년간 변동
100.30 108.75
이전 종가
106.56
시가
106.53
Bid
106.47
Ask
106.77
저가
106.38
고가
106.57
볼륨
3.238 K
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
2.30%
6개월 변동
1.03%
년간 변동율
-1.96%
20 9월, 토요일