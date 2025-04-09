QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF

106.47 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.38 e ad un massimo di 106.57.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares National Muni Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.38 106.57
Intervallo Annuale
100.30 108.75
Chiusura Precedente
106.56
Apertura
106.53
Bid
106.47
Ask
106.77
Minimo
106.38
Massimo
106.57
Volume
3.238 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
1.03%
Variazione Annuale
-1.96%
