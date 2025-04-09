Valute / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.47 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.38 e ad un massimo di 106.57.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares National Muni Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.38 106.57
Intervallo Annuale
100.30 108.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.56
- Apertura
- 106.53
- Bid
- 106.47
- Ask
- 106.77
- Minimo
- 106.38
- Massimo
- 106.57
- Volume
- 3.238 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.96%
21 settembre, domenica