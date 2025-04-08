Currencies / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.67 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MUB exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.51 and at a high of 106.77.
Follow iShares National Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
106.51 106.77
Year Range
100.30 108.75
- Previous Close
- 106.64
- Open
- 106.71
- Bid
- 106.67
- Ask
- 106.97
- Low
- 106.51
- High
- 106.77
- Volume
- 8.504 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.22%
- Year Change
- -1.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev