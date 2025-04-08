QuotesSections
MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF

106.67 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MUB exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.51 and at a high of 106.77.

Follow iShares National Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
106.51 106.77
Year Range
100.30 108.75
Previous Close
106.64
Open
106.71
Bid
106.67
Ask
106.97
Low
106.51
High
106.77
Volume
8.504 K
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
2.49%
6 Months Change
1.22%
Year Change
-1.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev