クォートセクション
通貨 / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF

106.56 USD 0.10 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MUBの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり106.41の安値と106.67の高値で取引されました。

iShares National Muni Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
106.41 106.67
1年のレンジ
100.30 108.75
以前の終値
106.66
始値
106.67
買値
106.56
買値
106.86
安値
106.41
高値
106.67
出来高
5.781 K
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
2.38%
6ヶ月の変化
1.12%
1年の変化
-1.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K