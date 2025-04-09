通貨 / MUB
MUB: iShares National Muni Bond ETF
106.56 USD 0.10 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MUBの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり106.41の安値と106.67の高値で取引されました。
iShares National Muni Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MUB News
1日のレンジ
106.41 106.67
1年のレンジ
100.30 108.75
- 以前の終値
- 106.66
- 始値
- 106.67
- 買値
- 106.56
- 買値
- 106.86
- 安値
- 106.41
- 高値
- 106.67
- 出来高
- 5.781 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.12%
- 1年の変化
- -1.88%
