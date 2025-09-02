Moedas / MP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MP: MP Materials Corp
67.14 USD 0.32 (0.48%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MP para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.37 e o mais alto foi 68.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MP Materials Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MP Notícias
- China’s lead in humanoid AI robots set to widen over next 3–5 years: MS
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia Skids; Meta's Zuckerberg Ready To Connect
- IBD Stock Of The Day, Up 330%, Set To Join S&P MidCap 400
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- MP Materials Races Ahead in U.S. Magnet Manufacturing: Can It Deliver?
- Companies are lining up for U.S. government investment, says banker on MP Materials deal
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Gold Fields Limited (GFI) This Year?
- The 1-Minute Market Report - September 14, 2025
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Could Buying MP Materials Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Mineradora St George faz acordo com norte-americana REAlloys para venda de terras raras de MG
- Is MP Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 146.3% Three-Month Rally?
- Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? -...
- New to Growth Stocks? Here's 1 Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar.
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Can MP Materials Sustain Its Explosive NdPr Growth Momentum Ahead?
- Should You Buy MP Materials Corp Stock Right Now?
- MP Materials: Overreaction To The U.S. Government Support (NYSE:MP)
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a Great Choice
- MP Materials stock price target raised to $82 from $32 at DA Davidson
Faixa diária
66.37 68.92
Faixa anual
15.56 78.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.82
- Open
- 68.03
- Bid
- 67.14
- Ask
- 67.44
- Low
- 66.37
- High
- 68.92
- Volume
- 2.079 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 176.52%
- Mudança anual
- 278.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh