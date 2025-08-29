Currencies / MP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MP: MP Materials Corp
66.07 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.68 and at a high of 67.90.
Follow MP Materials Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MP News
- Companies are lining up for U.S. government investment, says banker on MP Materials deal
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Gold Fields Limited (GFI) This Year?
- The 1-Minute Market Report - September 14, 2025
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Could Buying MP Materials Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Is MP Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its 146.3% Three-Month Rally?
- Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? -...
- New to Growth Stocks? Here's 1 Every Investor Should Have on Their Radar.
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Can MP Materials Sustain Its Explosive NdPr Growth Momentum Ahead?
- Should You Buy MP Materials Corp Stock Right Now?
- MP Materials: Overreaction To The U.S. Government Support (NYSE:MP)
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a Great Choice
- MP Materials stock price target raised to $82 from $32 at DA Davidson
- The AI Bust Is Coming … but Not Yet
- The Real Reason the U.S. Took a Stake in Intel Stock
- Trump Wants A Sovereign Wealth Fund, But What Is It Anyway? - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Washington Just Bought a Piece of an American Icon – Here’s What’s Coming Next…
- Rare Earth Metals and the Next High-Earning Big Tech Bottleneck
- IM August 2025 – Strong Gold, Specialty Financings Push Totals To 4-Year High
Daily Range
65.68 67.90
Year Range
15.56 78.15
- Previous Close
- 65.96
- Open
- 67.17
- Bid
- 66.07
- Ask
- 66.37
- Low
- 65.68
- High
- 67.90
- Volume
- 11.919 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- -4.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 172.12%
- Year Change
- 272.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%