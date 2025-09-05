Valute / MP
MP: MP Materials Corp
72.77 USD 0.47 (0.64%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MP ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.31 e ad un massimo di 72.83.
Segui le dinamiche di MP Materials Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.31 72.83
Intervallo Annuale
15.56 78.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.24
- Apertura
- 70.55
- Bid
- 72.77
- Ask
- 73.07
- Minimo
- 70.31
- Massimo
- 72.83
- Volume
- 10.799 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 199.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 309.97%