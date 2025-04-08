Moedas / MLPB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April
25.5300 USD 0.0200 (0.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLPB para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.5203 e o mais alto foi 25.6300.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLPB Notícias
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- NML: Solid Distribution Coverage And Stability In The Face Of Conflicts (NYSE:NML)
- Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
- MLP Liquidity Vs. Other Infrastructure Alternatives
- What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
- Midstream And MLP Insights: Natural Gas, The Fuel Behind Midstream Resilience In 2025
- How To Get MLP Exposure Without A K-1 Or UBTI
- MLP Risk And Return Vs. Other Energy Assets
- EMO: Not Bad Right Now, But Energy Prices Could Weigh On Performance
- Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
- Midstream Growth Outlook: Increasing Natural Gas Demand
- Midstream Fundamentals Vs. Tariffs And Market Turmoil
- Midstream/MLPs 2024 Leverage Ratios On Target
- Midstream/MLP Dividends Steady As Markets Swing
- Tariff Tantrum: Addressing Questions On Oil And Midstream
Faixa diária
25.5203 25.6300
Faixa anual
22.8862 28.1000
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.5100
- Open
- 25.5203
- Bid
- 25.5300
- Ask
- 25.5330
- Low
- 25.5203
- High
- 25.6300
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.43%
- Mudança anual
- 4.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh